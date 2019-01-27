 

Jim Carrey Thinks ‘Nancy Scores’ in Latest Anti-Trump Artwork Following Short-Term End to Shutdown

In actor Jim Carrey’s eyes, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “scored” following President Donald Trump signing a three-week continuing resolution to end the partial government shutdown.

Carrey frequently goes after the president and political hot topics in his art pieces.

This time, he’s labeling Trump as the “No. 1 loser” in a soccer cartoon following the president temporarily reopening the government

“Nancy scores!” he suggested in a tweet. – READ MORE

