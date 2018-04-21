VIRAL PICS: Obama Laughs with FLOTUS Melania Trump At Barbara Bush Funeral, Gets Nasty Scowls from Angry Michelle

Michelle Obama’s nasty side always shows up at the worst times.

Two photos from the funeral of Barbara Bush this morning tell a much larger story.

Former first lady Michelle is seen scowling at her husband, Barack after he was laughing with FLOTUS Melania Trump, who made the trip to Barbara Bush’s funeral without Donald Trump.

Also in the church pew? Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Things got a little dicey in the front row apparently.

