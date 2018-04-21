Emotional Video of George H.W. Bush Being Wheeled Into His Beloved Barbara’s Funeral Will Melt Your Heart

On Saturday, former first lady Barbara Bush’s funeral was held at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston. Members of former President George H.W. Bush’s Cabinet, former presidents, and first lady Melania Trump were in attendance.

Then Barbara’s family entered the room. George W. Bush wheeled his father in, pausing for several seconds to allow him to see the casket.

VIDEO: The Bush family arrives for the funeral service of former First Lady Barbara Bush. Former President George H.W. Bush is wearing a pair of socks with books on them to honor Mrs. Bush’s dedication to literacy. (@abc13houston)pic.twitter.com/pb4RVB7lHx — ABC Columbia (@abc_columbia) April 21, 2018

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1