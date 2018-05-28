Viral Photo Shows 2 Young Americans Placing Flags On Graves in Preparation for Memorial Day

Most Americans are set to celebrate Memorial Day with cookouts, family gatherings or a day at the lake.

However, some people are making a difference this Memorial Day weekend — and two young ones are going viral in a major way.

This picture from Pflugerville, Texas of a Cub Scout and a Brownie putting flags on the graves of our veterans is going viral, and you can see why.

ADORABLE: Cub Scout Austin Henry, 6, and his sister Autumn Henry, 7, a Girl Scout Brownie, place U.S. flags on graves of veterans at the Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville, Texas. #ProudAmerican pic.twitter.com/or0vCH1B1t — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 27, 2018

The picture features 6-year-old Cub Scout Austin Henry and his 7-year-old sister Autumn placing flags on veterans’ graves in their local cemetery. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1