Viral Photo Shows 2 Young Americans Placing Flags On Graves in Preparation for Memorial Day

Posted on by
Most Americans are set to celebrate Memorial Day with cookouts, family gatherings or a day at the lake.

However, some people are making a difference this Memorial Day weekend — and two young ones are going viral in a major way.

This picture from Pflugerville, Texas of a Cub Scout and a Brownie putting flags on the graves of our veterans is going viral, and you can see why.

The picture features 6-year-old Cub Scout Austin Henry and his 7-year-old sister Autumn placing flags on veterans’ graves in their local cemetery. – READ MORE

Viral Photo Shows 2 Young Americans Placing Flags On Graves in Preparation for Memorial Day

'We need more kids like you in the U.S.'

