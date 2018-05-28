Pro-Abortion Dem Rep Says Trump’s ‘Zero-Tolerance’ Border Policy Would ‘Shock Jesus’

“The Attorney General directed the U.S. Attorney’s offices to adopt a zero-tolerance policy for all offenses referred for prosecution,” a Homeland Security official said, according to The Hill.

There are several different rationales for this policy. The first, obviously, is that it would act as a deterrent to parents who were trying to illegally bring their children into the United States. Any parent trying to cross the border in such a manner is putting their child at grave risk. Also, there’s been a significant rise in illegal immigrants seeking asylum with their children from Central American nations; the policy is designed to put an end to spurious claims of credible fear of returning to their country of origin.

But, according to Ted Lieu, the policy would “shock Jesus.”

“There are many ways to describe the @realDonaldTrump policy of ripping children away from their parents at the border. It violates human rights laws. It is unAmerican. It would shock Jesus. But I think the most appropriate way to describe it is this: The policy is evil,” Lieu tweeted.

There are many ways to describe the @realDonaldTrump policy of ripping children away from their parents at the border. -It violates human rights laws.

-It is unAmerican.

-It would shock Jesus. But I think the most appropriate way to describe it is this: -The policy is evil. https://t.co/RQ3x7ZGhUx — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 26, 2018

It’s a rare day that America is lectured on evil by a man who livestreamed himself walking out of a moment of silence for mass shooting victims in order to make a point about — well, who knows? – READ MORE

