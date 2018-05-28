Turns Out Those Stats About Our Destroying the World’s Forests — Totally Fake

“Recently on the BBC, Deborah Tabart from the Australian Koala Foundation noted that ’85 percent of the world’s forests are now gone,’” reported Human Progress.

“Luckily this statement is incorrect,” wrote Alexander C. R. Hammond, who investigated the claim for Human Progress. “Moreover, due to afforestation in the developed world, net deforestation has almost ceased.”

Hammond found that despite the claims of obscure left-leaning environmental blogs, most respected sources admit there’s far more forest in the world than critics admit. And advanced countries are helping with forestation, not hurting the cause.

“After searching for evidence to support Tabart’s claim, the closest source I could find is an article from GreenActionNews, which claims that 80 percent of the earth’s forests have been destroyed,” he explained.

“The problem with that claim is that according to the United Nations, there are 4 billion hectares of forest remaining worldwide. To put that in perspective, the entire world has 14.8 billion hectares of land.”

“For 80 percent of the forest area to have already been destroyed and for 4 billion hectares to remain, 135 percent of the planet’s surface must have once been covered in forests,” Hammond pointed out. – READ MORE

