True Pundit

Featured Politics Security

VIRAL KARMA: Agitated Street Protester With “F*CK the Police” T-Shirt Gets Brutal Lesson From Cops (Video)

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

A video depicting an angry street protester, clad in a “F*CK the Police” shirt, getting manhandled by police has gone viral.

The wild-eyed man moves aggressively toward police at a street protest gone haywire in Baltimore and defiantly demands that police arrest him.

They do. In a very unique manner.

Be careful what you ask for.

The video, which is gaining viral steam now on social media, is being mistakenly identified as part of the growing civil unrest and protests in St. Louis, MO. That string of violence has been unfolding for four days now after a white cop was acquitted of shooting and killing a black man after a high speed chase.

While the video of the suspect getting manhandled by police is from an earlier disturbance in Baltimore, many viewers cite the video as the textbook way to squash street agitators to help squelch swelling street crowds like the masses St. Louis Police and National Guard troops are currently weathering.

Critics of Midwestern policing on social media are preaching that perhaps St. Louis needs to adopt a more aggressive approach to unruly protesters like that of Baltimore law enforcement showcases in the viral video:

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • harrydweeks

    Fantastic take down.

  • carmenta

    yeah, Im okay with this.
    dude was deranged, approaching in a threatening manner in the middle of a riot.

  • rwg1949yt .

    why were they so gentle?

  • SpeakingUP2

    That guy is high on something

  • Ronnie Moncrief

    this one is pretty old guys

  • Jarl Of Swot

    Yeah May 2015. It’s a bit stale.

  • Black Hole Sun

    Just an act of progressive martrydom

  • Trixieroselee

    That should be shown in every inner-city school where BLM has influenced these kids to do stupid stuff!

  • PatriciaFKutz

    Google pays now $99 to each worker for working on computer.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !si293d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleOnlineAlertAlertTechJobsOpportunities/Alert/jobs ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!sd163l..,.

  • fewdegreesright

    Hey, he got his wish.. All good!!

  • John

    seek and ye shall find…………………LOL!!!! moron!!!

  • BigBroKnows

    B e careful for what you wish… 8-|

  • AlisonJFischer

    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !si296:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleDailyConsumerSilverJournalsJobsReport1/easy/jobs ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!sf256l..,…..

  • NoBS

    No wonder they keep having temper tantrums if they are babied like that.
    That chemical cost more than that punk has paid in taxes his whole miserable life.

  • M. N.

    Massive doses of stupidity…