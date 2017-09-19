VIRAL KARMA: Agitated Street Protester With “F*CK the Police” T-Shirt Gets Brutal Lesson From Cops (Video)

FOLLOW US!



A video depicting an angry street protester, clad in a “F*CK the Police” shirt, getting manhandled by police has gone viral.

The wild-eyed man moves aggressively toward police at a street protest gone haywire in Baltimore and defiantly demands that police arrest him.

They do. In a very unique manner.

Be careful what you ask for.

The video, which is gaining viral steam now on social media, is being mistakenly identified as part of the growing civil unrest and protests in St. Louis, MO. That string of violence has been unfolding for four days now after a white cop was acquitted of shooting and killing a black man after a high speed chase.

While the video of the suspect getting manhandled by police is from an earlier disturbance in Baltimore, many viewers cite the video as the textbook way to squash street agitators to help squelch swelling street crowds like the masses St. Louis Police and National Guard troops are currently weathering.

Protest crowd growing steadily outside St. Louis Justice Center. Chants starting. It's sprinkling out here. Police have blocked traffic. pic.twitter.com/EPKelOqpG4 — Mitch Smith (@MitchKSmith) September 19, 2017

Critics of Midwestern policing on social media are preaching that perhaps St. Louis needs to adopt a more aggressive approach to unruly protesters like that of Baltimore law enforcement showcases in the viral video: