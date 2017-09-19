Total Irrelevance: Trump-Hating Emmys Hit All-Time Ratings Low

Adjustments might take a little of the sting out of the news that Sunday night’s Emmy telecast was a ratings catastrophe, but any adjustment will only make the nightmare a little less nightmarish. Instead of being the lowest-watched Emmys in its 69-year history, Sunday night’s telecast might be able to squeak into the second-lowest.

As of now, though, it looks as though all that promised Trump-hating resulted in a record low, which is especially shocking (at least to bubbled Hollywood) because last year everyone was certain the bottom had been hit.

Regardless, the die is cast. Last night was yet-another ratings flop for Hollywood’s Beautiful People. As of now it looks as though fewer than 11.3 million viewers tuned in to watch host Stephen Colbert’s hate-fest. That would mean the 69th Emmy telecast had fewer viewers than last year’s 68th, which currently holds the all-time low ratings record. – READ MORE