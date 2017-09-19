True Pundit

Donald Trump Jr. Dumps Secret Service Detail; Seeks Permanent Privacy

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, has elected for forgo protection by the Secret Service, according to a senior administration official.

The agency ceased protecting Mr. Trump, who lives in New York City and is an executive at the Trump Organization, last week. Mr. Trump, an avid camper and hunter, is said to be seeking more privacy than he can expect with a contingent of agents accompanying him everywhere.

It was not immediately clear whether the decision applied to his family; he and his wife, Vanessa, have five children. Mr. Trump could not be reached, and the White House did not return a message seeking comment.

But giving up protection of even the younger Mr. Trump alone will provide relief for the Secret Service, which has had its work force and resources strained by the size and lifestyle of the Trump family.

