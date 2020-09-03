Vikings QB Kirk Cousins on Virus: ‘If I Die, I Die’

Many professional athletes have decided not to play this year for fear of contracting the potentially deadly coronavirus. Though, when it comes to Minnesota Vikings quarterback and preacher’s son Kirk Cousins, if death comes he’s ready for that.

“If I die, I die,” Cousins said during an interview on Spotify’s 10 Questions With Kyle Brandt podcast. “I kind of have peace about that.”

When it comes to masks, Cousins does not believe that they’re effective in preventing the spread of the virus. Though, he is trying to respect the “concerns” of others.

“Brandt asked Cousins to rate his level of concern over contracting the virus on a 1-10 scale, with 1 being “the person who says, ‘Masks are stupid, you’re all a bunch of lemmings’ and 10 is, ‘I’m not leaving my master bathroom for the next 10 years,’” ESPN reported.

“I’m not gonna call anybody stupid, for the trouble it would get me in,” Cousins explained. “But I’m about a .000001.” – READ MORE

