Politico Reporter Questions Whether It’s Legal To Post Security Footage Of Pelosi At Salon Since California Is A ‘Two-Party Consent’ State

After it was reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) broke coronavirus lockdown rules to visit a salon, Politico reporter Carla Marinucci came to the top Democrat’s defense by suggesting it might have been illegal to post security camera footage of Pelosi at the San Francisco salon.

“Have to ask upon seeing this: Is it legal in CA – a “two party consent” state – to videotape someone in a private home or business without their consent?” Marinucci asked while linking to a Fox News report about Pelosi’s salon visit.

Attorneys quickly pointed out that it is legal to post security camera footage.

Had Marinucci been correct, it would have meant California businesses wouldn’t be allow to even install security cameras without posting some sort of statement suggesting that by entering the store, customers consent to be taped. – READ MORE

