CDC’s ‘Six Percent’? IT’S EVEN LESS — CDC COVERS UP Number of COVID-19 Deaths Caused by Improper Use of Ventilators

One could say the CDC has taken over as America’s newest and biggest landlord to help distract from its refusal to release TRUE numbers of how many people in America — who only had COVID-19 and no comorbidities — were killed by improper use of ventilators. If you were cynical, like the Thomas Paine Podcast.

“That six percent the crooked CDC just admitted of sick folks who died from COVID-19 only — it’s even less than that when you break it down and it’s shocking,” said Paine. So why not release the real numbers? Listen above.

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --