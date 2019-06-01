‘View’ Hosts Praise Pelosi But Worry About ‘Criminal in the White House’

The hosts of The View spent last Friday defending House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and made a repeat performance on this Friday’s show, after Democrats and the media pressured her to start impeachment proceedings. The hosts took turns between fawning over Pelosi and then ranting that the “criminal in the White House” needed to be impeached.

They began by playing a clip of the House Speaker appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, basically admitting Democrats wouldn’t be impeaching Trump right away, saying that would cause a backlash for her party. Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar gushed over Pelosi’s response.

“[S]o when he is no longer running stuff, when he goes to get on that plane in January when a new President is sworn in, I don’t know maybe they get him then!” Whoopi said hopefully, adding that she “agreed” that an unsuccessful impeachment would hurt Democrats.

Behar then fawned over Pelosi’s intellect while making a dig at Trump – READ MORE