Report: Former Obama officials are currently advising Iran on how to counter President Trump

Former officials from the Obama administration are reportedly advising Iran amid escalating tensions with U.S., running an independent foreign policy initiative to counter President Donald Trump.

According to left-leaning outlet the Daily Beast, architects of the Iran nuclear deal, secured by former President Barack Obama, have been in talks with Iranian officials over the past two months — including Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif — both over the phone and in person, urging the regime to “stay calm” and “not take Trump’s bait.”

None of the “several” former Obama aides interviewed by the Daily Beast were named, but they were apparently willing to explain what type of counsel they were providing Iranian higher-ups and insisted their ongoing interactions with the Islamic Republic are “normal.”

Journalists Betsy Woodruff and Erin Banco noted that “conversations of this nature sometimes generate” accusations of violating the Logan Act, which prohibits private citizens from engaging in discussions relevant to a U.S. dispute with another country on behalf of the government. – READ MORE