Trump ‘Didn’t Know’ About Meghan Markle’s ‘Nasty’ Remarks but Wishes Her Well Ahead of State Visit

As IJR Blue reported, the American-born-turned-royal Meghan previously joked about switching residency to Canada if Trump were elected during the 2016 presidential election, as she called him “divisive” and “misogynistic.”

Nonetheless, Trump caught wind of Meghan’s past criticism, as he told The Sun in the Oval Office that he “didn’t know” about her “nasty” comments.

“I didn’t know that. What can I say?” Trump said. “I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

He was also told he wouldn’t be visiting with the duchess.

“I didn’t know that,” the president said in response. “I hope she is OK.”

Trump decided not to swipe back at Meghan. Instead, he opted to wish her well as she is now part of the royal family.

"It is nice, and I am sure she will do excellently," he said. "She will be very good. I hope she does (succeed)."