VIDEO: Trump Vows to Counter Punch Turncoat John McCain And “It Won’t Be Pretty”

President Donald Trump warned John McCain Tuesday morning that his free ride of lambasting the president will soon come to a crashing end “and it won’t be pretty.”

“I’m being very, very nice,” Trump said. “But at some point I fight back, and it won’t be pretty.”

Trump’s comments came on the Chris Plante radio show on WMAL in Washington, D.C.

Trump also called McCain’s vote against ending Obamacare “a shocker.”