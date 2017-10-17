NBC Fires Employee Who Leaked Lawrence O’Donnell ‘Stop the Hammering’ Meltdown (VIDEO)

NBC has tracked down and fired the employee responsible for leaking the video of MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell’s infamous meltdown, during which he cursed at his crew and yelled about hearing random noises in his earpiece during a live broadcast of his show.

Multiple sources said a male editor for the “Today” show compiled and leaked the eight-minute video to Mediaite last month of O’Donnell yelling at his staff during the Aug. 29 broadcast of his show, “The Last Word,” according to Page Six.

In the clip, an increasingly perturbed O’Donnell slams his fist on his desk, rants about “insanity in the control room,” and demands someone “stop the hammering!” and what he calls “f—king out-of-control s—t.” – READ MORE