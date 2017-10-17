North Korea calls US military drills near peninsula ‘rehearsal for invasion’

There is another round of sabre-rattling in the North Korea crisis – this time it’s the U.S. that is showing off its military might.

U.S. naval exercises are going on this week in the waters to the east and west of the Korean Peninsula. This includes the USS Michigan nuclear-powered submarine, which could be equipped with as many as 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles. And, reportedly, a Special Force team trained in taking out the North Korean leadership.

All told, some 40 ships from the US Navy’s Seventh fleet are involved, featuring the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and destroyers, accompanied by fighter jets and other aircraft. They will all be running maneuvers with the South Korean Navy and Air Force.- READ MORE