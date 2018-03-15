WATCH: Tucker Absolutely Crushes Univision Reporter Trump Famously Kicked Out of Rally

Univision host Jorge Ramos proved once again Monday night his inability to answer a straight question if the answer might call into question his agenda regarding immigrants, both legal and illegal.

Ramos was appearing on Fox News‘ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” — you’d think he would have learned by now, but apparently not — when the subject of Ivan Zamarripa-Castaneda came up.

Zamarripa-Castaneda, according The Daily Caller, is a “26-year-old illegal immigrant who killed a truck driver in a hit and run accident in Colorado and was protected from ICE agents seeking his apprehension by the Denver Police Department.”

Ramos, unable to defend the actions of the city of Denver, which reportedly freed Zamarripa-Castaneda on a very small bond rather than turn him over to federal authorities, refused to answer Carlson’s question. – READ MORE

