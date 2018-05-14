Entertainment TV
VIDEO: SNL’s ‘Weekend Update’ Reluctantly Admits Trump Had a Good Week
In the wake of President Donald Trump freeing three U.S. citizens from North Korean captivity, “Saturday Night Live” Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che admitted through clenched teeth Trump had a good week.” – READ MORE
