French Police Identify Paris Knife Attacker As Man On Terror Watch List

French authorities have identified the man who stabbed and sliced at passersby in Paris’s bustling opera and shopping district Saturday as a “French national born in Chechnya in 1997.” The man, whom French police shot and killed at the scene of attack, was on France’s terror watch list and his parents have been taken in for questioning.

According to France 24 and the BBC , the attacker, who killed one person and injured several others, was questioned last year over suspected connections to terrorists in Syria. He had no previous run-ins with the law and no criminal convictions, but was named on France’s infamous “S” list of people living in France who are suspected of having contacts with Jihadi groups. – READ MORE

