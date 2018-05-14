Paris attacker apparently pledged allegiance to ISIS in video

The Chechnya-born attacker who fatally stabbed a man and injured four other people in Paris Saturday night, apparently pledged allegiance to the ISIS terror network in a video made before his death.

In the video, obtained by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), a man identified as 20-year-old Khamzat Azimov called on ISIS supporters living in the West to immigrate to the group’s so-called “Caliphate” or else carry out attacks locally.

“They have closed the doors of immigration in our faces, so let’s strike them in the center of their homes,” the man said in French, adding, “We are on the truth … despite the alliance of all these unbelievers against us, they will not fulfill their goal.”

Addressing the so-called “unbelievers,” Azimov apparently said: “It is you who began bombing the Islamic State … so when we respond and take vengeance, you weep. If you wish to stop us, then pressure your government, and I am not the first to inform you of this, for other brothers who preceded me informed you of this before carrying out their operations … but you refrained from answering [our call.]”

“It’s beginning to look like he wasn’t necessarily an independently inspired actor, after all,” a counterterrorism source told Fox News. Amaq, ISIS’ so-called “news agency” that released the Azimov video, intially said the assailant acted in response to the group’s calls for supporters to target members of the U.S.-led anti-ISIS military coalition. The source described that response as “the standard template” used by ISIS after so-called “lone wolf” attacks. – READ MORE

