Kamala Harris Praises ‘Brilliance’ Of Black Lives Matter – Describes Protests As ‘Essential Component Of Evolution In Our Country’

Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for vice president, just spoke out to praise the “brilliance” of Black Lives Matter, and to describe the continuing nationwide protests “as an essential component of evolution in our country.”

While participating in a virtual convention for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People on Friday, Harris said that Black Lives Matter is the “most significant agent for change within the criminal justice system.”

“The brilliance and the impact of Black Lives Matter and their brilliance in conceiving it, history is going to show was an inflection point in the ongoing fight for justice, to your point, and to reform the criminal justice system and America’s criminal justice system,” Harris said.

“I actually believe, as a former prosecutor, that Black Lives Matter has been the most significant agent for change within the criminal justice system, because it has been a counterforce to the force within the system that is so grounded in status quo and in its own traditions, many of which have been harmful and have been discriminatory in the way that they’ve been enforced,” the running mate of Joe Biden added. – READ MORE

