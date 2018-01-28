Security
VIDEO: Shooting Rampage in PA Leaves 5 Dead, Numerous Injured
At least 5 people are dead after a shooting in Fayette County early Sunday morning, according to state police.
Police have confirmed three males and two females were killed.
The shooting happened on Indian Creek Valley Road in Melcroft around 3 a.m.
This story is developing.
Updated information from @PSPTroopBPIO to @WPXI_Lori that all victims were in their 20’s to early 30’s here in Melcroft, PA. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/PdzeCAm8tt
— Gigi (@wpxigigi) January 28, 2018
State police now report 5th shooting victim has died at hospital No word on suspect however State Police says "there is no immediate threat to the public."
— Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) January 28, 2018
Source at scene reporting suspect used a semi-auto matic rifle. At least 4 dead. 2 taken to area hospital for treatment. No word on suspect's status..
— Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) January 28, 2018
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
Five people are dead after a shooting in Fayette County early Sunday morning, according to state police.