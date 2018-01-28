True Pundit

VIDEO: Shooting Rampage in PA Leaves 5 Dead, Numerous Injured

At least 5 people are dead after a shooting in Fayette County early Sunday morning, according to state police.

Police have confirmed three males and two females were killed.

The shooting happened on Indian Creek Valley Road in Melcroft around 3 a.m.

This story is developing.

Share: