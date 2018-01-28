Food Stamp Participation in Florida Soars by 2.5 Million in One Month

Food stamp participation in Florida soared by 2.5 million in one month, according to the latest data on food stamp enrollment from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The number of Floridians taking part in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) spiked by 2,580,685 — an 80.2 percent increase — between September 2017 and October 2017, according to the most recent data from the USDA.

The large increase is likely due to the influx of disaster assistance for residents affected by Hurricane Irma.

The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service approved a request from the state to administer Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) benefits to poor residents affected by the hurricane beginning September 10, 2017. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

The Trump administration unveiled its 2018 Farm Bill Wednesday, proposing pathways for food stamp recipients to get back to work.

The four-page document released Wednesday emphasized the need for “work” to be “the pathway to self-sufficiency” for many food stamp users.

The recently released U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) initiative’s goal is to get more able-bodied adults into jobs or enrolled in job-training programs in the hopes that they can be less dependent on government assistance.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue told a group of reporters at a farm near Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, that the administration is looking to implement “work requirements” at the federal level to discourage government dependence and promote “an independent lifestyle.” – READ MORE