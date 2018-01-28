Trump rips Jay-Z for remarks on African-American unemployment

President Trump responded Sunday to recent criticism from rap mogul Jay-Z by citing joblessness for black Americans under his administration, before asking that somebody “please inform” the hip-hop star about the record-low unemployment.

Jay-Z told CNN in a new interview that lower unemployment for the country’s African-American population is not enough, when people in power are still mistreating minorities and others.

“It’s not about money at the end of the day,” he said in the interview. “Money doesn’t equate to happiness. It doesn’t. That’s missing the whole point. You treat people like human beings. That’s the main point.”

Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2018

Trump returned fire in a tweet Sunday morning, writing: “Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

On the inaugural episode of CNN’s The Van Jones Show, the eponymous host sat down with none other than Jay-Z.

And in a preview clip released by CNN, Jay-Z is very critical of President Trump for his reported comments about “shithole countries,” calling it “hurtful” and “looking down on a whole population.”

More broadly, he talked about how instead of addressing this issue head-on in an honest way, the country has just been “spray[ing] perfume on a trash can.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Rap mogul Jay Z explained his “disrespect” for President Donald Trump in an interview Friday, saying America has survived much worse things.

In an appearance on BBC Radio 1, Jay Z said Americans “are resilient, especially us as black people and especially the culture.”

“We’ve been through so much more than this guy,” Jay Z said of President Trump. “This guy, I’m looking at him like, man, this is a joke, with all — I can’t even say with all due respect — with all disrespect.” – READ MORE