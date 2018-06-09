True Pundit

VIDEO: Shirtless, Out-of-Control Ovechkin & Capitals Players Invade D.C. Water Fountain in Wild Stanley Cup Celebration

Alex Ovechkin is on the loose.

Fresh off the Capitals’ Stanley Cup win earlier this week, Ovechkin threw out the first pitch today at the Washington Nationals baseball game. He overthrew the pitch but tossed a second one over the plate.

Then a couple hours later a wild Ovechkin was spotted with teammates frolicking in a fountain.

They group might have had a few libations.

It would appear.

Just a few.

