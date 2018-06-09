VIDEO: Shirtless, Out-of-Control Ovechkin & Capitals Players Invade D.C. Water Fountain in Wild Stanley Cup Celebration

Alex Ovechkin is on the loose.

Fresh off the Capitals’ Stanley Cup win earlier this week, Ovechkin threw out the first pitch today at the Washington Nationals baseball game. He overthrew the pitch but tossed a second one over the plate.

Then a couple hours later a wild Ovechkin was spotted with teammates frolicking in a fountain.

Bless this man. RT @spittinchiclets: Ovechkin is on the greatest Cup bender of all time pic.twitter.com/hKGfj0Hcj2 — Sam Marie (@SammmmMarieeee) June 9, 2018

They group might have had a few libations.

It would appear.

Just a few.

