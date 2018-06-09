Trump slams Canadian PM as ‘dishonest and weak,’ White House Official Calls Trudeau a “F*cking Worm”

President Trump on Saturday slammed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, saying he was “very dishonest and weak,” and claimed the world leader made “false statements” following the G-7 economic summit.

PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around.” Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

Meanwhile, a high-ranking White House official called Trudeau a “fucking worm” and said Trump planned to keep “the heat” on him in the coming days as part of negotiations for better trade deals for the U.S.

“Very dishonest & weak,” Trump continued. “Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!”

Trump had entered the summit amid a spat with Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron over U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum. Afterward, he said that talks had been “extremely productive” on trade and other issues.

The president’s sharp comments came as he is currently en route to Singapore for a highly anticipated meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, set to be held on Tuesday.

