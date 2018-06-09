True Pundit

WATCH: Trump Dismisses ‘Fake News CNN’ Reporter’s Question During G7 Summit Briefing

President Trump dismissed a question from a CNN reporter after learning of his employer during a press briefing on the G7 Summit in Charlevoix, Canada.

The reporter said that there was a sense that the president and some of America’s allies were angry and frustrated with one another.

He asked Trump if he believed the U.S. alliance system was shifting under his leadership, after which the president asked what news outlet he was with. – READ MORE

