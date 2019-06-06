VIDEO: Rescue basket spins wildly as injured 74-year-old hiker airlifted from AZ mountain

An elderly woman was injured hiking on Piestewa Peak near Phoenix Tuesday morning, and footage of her “rescue” is nauseating.

Phoenix Fire Department Capt. Rob McDade told Fox 10 “firefighters made patient contact and decided that the best course of action was to fly the patient off the mountain” near 24th Street and Lincoln Drive.

WILD HELICOPTER RESCUE: Firefighters say a 74-year-old woman had to be flown off of Piestewa Peak this morning after she suffered an injury while hiking.



The rescue was anything but a smooth flight, as the 75-year-old woman loaded into the “basket” beneath the rescue helicopter soon began to spin. Video posted online shows the woman whirling underneath the aircraft more than a minute, at times violently fast, as rescue workers frantically attempted to stop the chaos. – READ MORE