Catholic bishop: No Communion for lawmakers behind Illinois’ extreme, ‘evil’ abortion bill

A Catholic bishop in Illinois is taking a stand for the unborn in his state and denying Communion to allegedly Catholic politicians who recently voted for the state’s extreme abortion law.

In order to be given Communion at Catholic churches within his diocese of Springfield, Illinois, Bishop Thomas John Paprocki explained in a Thursday decree, state lawmakers who supported a recent law expanding abortion in the Land of Lincoln must go to confession first.

“In view of their gravely immoral action to deprive unborn children legal protection against abortion, it must be said that any Catholic legislator who sponsored, promoted, advocated, or voted for these pro-abortion bills has acted in a seriously sinful manner unfaithful to the 2,000-year-old Christian teaching against abortion and therefore, would place themselves outside of the full communion of the Catholic Church,” Paprocki said of the decree. “Such persons are not to receive Holy Communion until they have celebrated the sacrament of reconciliation and displayed a public conversion of life.”

The degree cites the Catholic Code of Canon Law, which clearly states that Catholics “who obstinately persist in mani­fest grave sin are not to be admitted to Holy Communion” and that “a person who is conscious of grave sin is not to celebrate Mass or to receive the Body of the Lord without prior sacramental confession unless a grave reason is present and there is no opportunity of confessing.” Paprocki adds that he consulted canon lawyers prior to the decree. – READ MORE