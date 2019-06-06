Trump Blamed For D-Day Event Late Start; Internet Explodes; Turns Out To Be ‘Fake News’

When the ceremony for the 75th anniversary of the Normandy Invasion was delayed several minutes on Thursday, the blame was quickly directed at President Donald Trump by some mainstream media reporters, but it turned out to be another claim based on faulty facts that just so happened to paint Trump negatively — and by the time a clarification was issued, the false claim had already gone viral.

“French television cameras spotted President Trump sitting down with Fox’s Laura Ingraham – fourteen minutes *after* the ceremony in Normandy was set to begin,” NBC News’ Chief White House Correspondent Hallie Jackson reported Thursday. “Thousands of people waited as an announcement overhead came on, declaring the program would be delayed until 11:15 [a.m.]”

French television cameras spotted President Trump sitting down with Fox’s Laura Ingraham – fourteen minutes *after* the ceremony in Normandy was set to begin. Thousands of people waited as an announcement overhead came on, declaring the program would be delayed until 11:15a. — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) June 6, 2019

The fallout from Jackson’s tweet came swift and strong, with followers taking to Twitter to rebuke Trump for allegedly putting his own interests ahead of the memory of those who gave their lives to fight for the free world.

But after fueling more outrage against Trump, about 20 minutes later Jackson posted an update citing AP White House reporter Jonathan Lemire explaining that the event was not actually delayed by Trump — but by French President Emmanuel Macron. – READ MORE