Video: Rap Star Drake Gropes, Kisses 17-Year-Old Fan On Stage

Rap Superstar Drake Is Facing Backlash On Social Media After Video From 2010 Surfaced Of Him Kissing And Groping A 17-year-old Girl On Stage At A Concert.

In the video, Drake can be seen kissing and touching the girl on stage, then asking her age. When she replies that she’s 17, he jokes, “I can’t go to jail yet, man!”

drake kisses underage girl, learns she’s underage, then kisses her again but this time feels her breasts pic.twitter.com/oLkxZccHiS — SPOOK GOD ALLAH (@thespookgod) January 4, 2019

The “God’s Plan” rapper then talks about her body again, calling her “thick” and saying “I don’t know if I should feel guilty or not, but I had fun. I like the way your breasts feel against my chest.”

He also kisses her face several more times.