CNN analyst defends Dem who called Trump ‘motherf***er.’ Her excuse couldn’t be more hypocritical.

CNN’s Kirsten Powers on Friday appeared to defend Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), who was widely criticized this week after she referred to President Donald Trump as a “motherf***er” while vowing to impeach the president from the White House.

"This kerfuffle over the use of a word we can't say on TV…was said actually at a private party. Someone recorded it and it was not meant to be out in public," points out @KirstenPowers, adding that Trump has said the same thing at campaign rallies. https://t.co/j6o2PA2RV8 pic.twitter.com/3H5eDkXoMR — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) January 4, 2019

There’s no doubt: Powers implied Tlaib’s comments should not be receiving the coverage they are because Tlaib said them in a private environment and never intended they become public.

That may be a fair point, but as the Daily Wire’s Ashe Show pointed out, Democrats have failed to apply that same standard to the last two Republican presidential nominees. – READ MORE