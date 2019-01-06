 

CNN analyst defends Dem who called Trump ‘motherf***er.’ Her excuse couldn’t be more hypocritical.

CNN’s Kirsten Powers on Friday appeared to defend Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), who was widely criticized this week after she referred to President Donald Trump as a “motherf***er” while vowing to impeach the president from the White House.

There’s no doubt: Powers implied Tlaib’s comments should not be receiving the coverage they are because Tlaib said them in a private environment and never intended they become public.

That may be a fair point, but as the Daily Wire’s Ashe Show pointed out, Democrats have failed to apply that same standard to the last two Republican presidential nominees. – READ MORE

 

