 

Pelosi on Rep. Tlaib’s Impeachment Profanity: ‘If She Were a Man, Would They Be Making a Fuss Like That?’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is known for her careful politicking, so it was no surprise to most of the political junkies when she seemed to distance herself from freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D-Mich.) remark on President Donald Trump that “we’re gonna go in there, and we’re going to impeach the motherf***er.”

Pelosi said during a Friday town hall at Trinity University in Washington, D.C., that “impeachment is a very divisive approach to take, and we shouldn’t take it.”

But while she downplayed the content of Tlaib’s remarks, she defended the congresswoman’s right to make them.

“Let me just ask you this,” she told host Joy Reid. “If she were a man, would they be making a fuss like that?”

Tlaib is one of a handful of fresh Democratic women in Congress who seem determined to shake up Washington, and though her informal caucus has been unsuccessful at making any real changes on Capitol Hill, it has definitely started more than a few conversations. – READ MORE

 

