VIDEO: Pelosi’s Comments About ‘Five White Guys’ Negotiating DACA Opening ‘Hamburger Stand’ Backfires

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi lamented that negotiations over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, were being led by “five white guys,” seemingly forgetting that one of them is her No. 2, Minority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-MD).

“That comment is offensive. I am committed to ensuring Dreamers are protected, and I will welcome everyone to the table who wants to get this done,” Hoyer told Politico in a statement.

“The five white guys I call them, you know,“ Pelosi said at her weekly news conference. ”Are they going to open a hamburger stand next or what?” Pelosi said, presumably making a reference in an attempt at humor to the Virginia-based burger chain Five Guys.

Pelosi was concerned that no minority members of Congress were included in the meeting.

The others she was referring to are Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-TX), Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), and White House chief of staff John Kelly, according to Politico. – READ MORE

Top White House policy advisor Stephen Miller got in a bit of a tiff on Sunday with CNN’s Jake Tapper about Michael Wolff’s new book “Fire And Fury: Inside The Trump White House.”

The “interview” was a mess. Miller was combative; Tapper was rude and curt. Both sides claimed victory. But really, everyone lost — Miller, Tapper — and especially the viewers. Both sides had their own “facts,” their own “truth.” It was all pretty sad.

But never let that stop Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from dragging it all into the abyss. She wasn’t put off by the interminably interrupting host or the aggressiveness of the petulant guest. To her, there was something more afoot — white supremacy!

The bigoted world view that Bannon pushed remains at the WH. White supremacists still have the ear of Trump and are shaping national policy through their hate-filled lenses. Yes, that means Stephen Miller who must be removed. — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) January 7, 2018

Now, we watched the interview. You can watch it here. There’s not a word about race. Miller and Tapper talked about the Russia collusion “nothingburger,” the new Wolff book (which Miller called “grotesque” — several times), and Steve Bannon, whom President Trump says was fired from his White House job. – READ MORE