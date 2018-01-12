Politics TV
Tucker Takes BuzzFeed’s Ben Smith To School On Dossier, ‘Partisanship Played A Role’ (VIDEO)
BuzzFeed’s Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith appeared on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Wednesday, to respond to a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, over Smith’s publishing of an infamous dossier.
“The dossier itself is a document of kind of obvious central public importance,” Smith said Wednesday. “That was clear a year ago. It’s actually a lot clearer now. Before we published it, as we knew then, important elected officials intelligence agencies were investigating this document.”
Carlson said Smith should have known better than to publish a document without fully verifying its contents.