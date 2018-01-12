Tucker Takes BuzzFeed’s Ben Smith To School On Dossier, ‘Partisanship Played A Role’ [VIDEO]

“You see a lot of stuff that you don’t pass on, because you don’t know if it’s true. And the words hang in the air and you libel someone in effect, so you don’t run it,” Carlson said. “But you did run this, because it was Trump.” – READ MORE

BuzzFeed’s editor-in-chief Ben Smith wrote an op-ed in the New York Times on Wednesday that declared he was “proud” of publishing the dossier exactly one year ago.

“Journalistic traditionalists didn’t like the idea of sharing an unfiltered, unverified document with the public, whatever the caveats and context,” he wrote, adding that NBC News’s Chuck Todd had called it “fake news” at the time.

“But a year of government inquiries and blockbuster journalism has made clear that the dossier is unquestionably real news,” he wrote.

He added that the dossier being “real news” is a “fact that has been tacitly acknowledged,” even though he did not call the dossier a fact itself.

“It has helped journalists explain to their audience the investigation into Russian influence on the 2016 election,” he said. “The Russia investigation, meanwhile, didn’t turn out to be some minor side story but instead the central challenge to Mr. Trump’s presidency.” – READ MORE

Things just got worse for the Ivy-league poindexters running Buzzfeed News.

Michael Cohen, lawyer for President Donald Trump, just filed suit against the partisan news site who was all-too anxious to publish a 30-page plus phony dossier on Donald Trump.

The falsified Dossier also claimed Cohen had traveled abroad to meet bad state actors in Prague as part of a scheme waged by the Trump camp prior to the 2016 presidential election.

Cohen announced the suit on Twitter.