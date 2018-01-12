UNHINGED: CNN’s Chief White House Correspondent Calls Trump A ‘Racist’ Live On-Air (VIDEO)

CNN’s Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta said President Trump was a “racist” Thursday evening live on air.

The comments were in response to remarks made by the president at the White House Thursday.

The full quote from Acosta:

I think, Wolf, what we have to come to grips with, I almost have to think back to the day when we were at Trump Tower when the president was commenting on Carolinas and saying there were "fine people on both sides," among the white supremacists and the Nazis. The President of the United States seems to have a problem here Wolf, in this area. And we can tiptoe around it, we can dance around it and not really put our finger on it, but the president seems to harbor racist feelings about people of color. From other parts of the world. And it's just a terrible thing to have come out of your mouth as a White House correspondent, or as a journalist, but if these comments are accurate, Wolf, I think it just is going to cause more damage, more grave damage to this presidency because it cuts to the very core of who he is.

On Thursday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders held a press briefing. The majority of the questions were about the new tax bill and Walmart’s recent announcement it will raise its minimum wage and hand out bonuses.

But there was one moment that stood out.

CNN’s Jim Acosta went back to President Donald Trump and the criticism of his tweets. Acosta explained that many people have connected the dots between Trump watching “Fox & Friends” and the timing of his tweets around the topics it discusses.

"There are folks out there that said there is a cause and effect, that he watches something on 'Fox & friends' and then he tweets about it. Is that what happened this morning; does that go on?" he asked.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders held a briefing, and most of the questions were directed toward an event that happened just prior.

President Donald Trump invited the press into a bipartisan meeting at the White House between nearly two dozen members of Congress to discuss a solution to immigration.

The meeting was made public to the press for nearly 45 minutes, which is something we’ve never seen before. They discussed the border wall being a requirement in order to make a deal on extending legal status for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

CNN's Jim Acosta then asked about this deal in the press briefing. He asked if the "wall has to be part of a deal in order for these Dreamers to have protection," and Sanders confirmed that border security "has to be part of the process."