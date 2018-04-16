VIDEO: Nikki Haley Laid Out 3 Goals For Syria, And It Sounds Like American Troops Aren’t Leaving Any Time Soon

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Sunday that U.S. troops will remain in Syria until Washington accomplishes certain key goals, indicating the Trump administration is preparing for a long-term military presence in the war-torn country.

Speaking on Fox News Sunday, Haley said President Donald Trump had identified three objectives for Syria: the total defeat of the Islamic State, ensuring chemical weapons can’t be used in any way that harms U.S. interests, and establishing “good grounds” to watch what Iran is doing in the region.

WATCH:

The Trump administration would like to see U.S. troops come home but “we’re not going to leave until we know we have accomplished those things,” Haley toldFox News host Chris Wallace. – READ MORE

