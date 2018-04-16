Facebook can track you online even if you never sign up, and people are upset with the explanation

Even if you never sign up or delete your Facebook account, the social media giant can still track you online.

Facebook can get data from non-users when a Facebook account holder uploads email addresses of friends, for example. Other information comes from “cookies,” small files stored via web browsers that track people on the internet, Reuters reported.

For example, cookies are installed on non-users’ browsers when they visit sites with Facebook like or share buttons — whether or not the buttons are pushed.

The “browsing data” is used to create analytics reports that can include how much traffic is going to a website. It is not used to target ads, except for ads that invite people to sign up for a Facebook account, the company stated.

Using cookies is a standard Internet practice, Facebook stated.

“This kind of data collection is fundamental to how the internet works,” Facebook said in a statement to Reuters news. – READ MORE

