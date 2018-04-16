Trump Fires A Shot Across Mueller’s Bow: Attorney Client Privilege Dead

President Donald Trump took aim at the ongoing investigation into his personal lawyer Michael Cohen in a Sunday morning tweet.

Attorney Client privilege is now a thing of the past. I have many (too many!) lawyers and they are probably wondering when their offices, and even homes, are going to be raided with everything, including their phones and computers, taken. All lawyers are deflated and concerned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

Trump’s tweet follows a Monday FBI raid on Cohen’s office and hotel room made at the behest of the U.S. attorney for the southern district of New York. The investigation was sparked by information uncovered by special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the 2016 presidential election. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1