VIDEO- NEW YEAR’s EVE: It’s only 9 pm and CNN’s Don Lemon Sounds Like He’s Loaded Again, Wants a Street Tattoo

In New York’s Times Square they drop the ball every year on New Year’s Eve.

In New Orleans CNN is apparently ringing in a new tradition of Don Lemon dropping … or at least dropping a few cold ones on air.

Lemon is off to an early start this year. By 9 pm EST the CNN personality was feeling loose.