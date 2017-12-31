Politics Security
Wikileaks’ Julian Assange Drops Cryptic Encryption Key Just After Midnight in UK, New Year’s 2018
fb4e568623b5f8cf7e932e6ba7eddc0db9f42a712718f488bdc0bf880dd3 https://t.co/F0f5Gcsgeo
— Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) January 1, 2018
Well, New Year’s Eve Just got a lot more interesting in the United States.
And the world.
What does Julian Assange plan to drop next?
Assange’s encryption key was accompanied by a music video of M.I.A.’s Paper Planes.
Tick. Tock.
