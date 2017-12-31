Wikileaks’ Julian Assange Drops Cryptic Encryption Key Just After Midnight in UK, New Year’s 2018

Well, New Year’s Eve Just got a lot more interesting in the United States.

And the world.

What does Julian Assange plan to drop next?

Assange’s encryption key was accompanied by a music video of M.I.A.’s Paper Planes.

Tick. Tock.

