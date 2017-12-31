NYC New Year’s Eve Security Will Be Strongest In Years

The NYPD on Thursday announced its “enhanced security measures” for the popular New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square this year.

NYPD Commissioner James P. O’Neill said in a press conference the force was adjusting its security response in accordance with recent attacks while adding there were “no direct credible threats to Times Square.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, however, you will see a stronger police presence out there than we’ve seen, even than what we’ve seen in recent years,” O’Neill said.

“And that’s prudent, given the terror events we have seen and studied around the world as well as the three incidents here in New York over the past 15 months.” – READ MORE

