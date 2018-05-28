VIDEO: NBC’s Mitchell Claims Fans Largely Never Stand for the National Anthem

Last Tuesday, the NFL announced new rules and fines for teams who allowed their players to protest during the national anthem. Of course, the liberal media wasn’t happy with the compromise of allowing players to stay in the locker room. So during NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, moderator Chuck Todd and the panel were railing against President Trump and national anthem supporters for being racist who didn’t care about black people. NBC Foreign Affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell proved her ignorance by suggesting most fans at the games didn’t stand away and smeared them as hypocrites.

Mitchell’s ridiculous proclamation came after The Washington Free Beacon’s Editor-in-Chief Matthew Continetti noted that the kneeling started out protests against police brutality, but quickly became about protesting Trump after he spoke up about it. “Except, on the day they announce it– On the day they announce it, you get the video, the body cam footage, Andrea, of an NBA player, Sterling Brown, in Milwaukee showing over a parking dispute, he got tased,” Todd exclaimed.

“The hypocrisy is so profound,” Mitchell spat, effectively showing here contempt for anthem supporters. “Take a look at any NFL stadium and people are getting hot dogs, people are getting beers. They’re not standing and saluting the anthem for a large part. They’re not. They’re distracted. They’re fans at an event.” Judging by this lunacy, Mitchell had either never been to an actual sporting event ever or she was just making things up to take a political swipe.- READ MORE

