United Kingdom sees more than 60,000 lightning strikes during thunderstorms

Thunderstorms sweeping across southern Britain Saturday night brought in more than 60,000 lightning strikes within 24 hours that were captured in stunning images and described by people “utterly insane” and “like being under a strobe light.”

The thunderstorms came after a “pretty hot and humid” May night, Sky News reported.

“We had some storms coming in from northern France and some building up in the Channel and they sort of spread out and have been working their way in,” the U.K. Met Office told Sky News. “It looks like there just one huge area of thundery showers that worked across London just before midnight.”

The lightning strikes illuminated the sky at night and were followed with heavy rain. Videos and photos showed lightning flashing in the sky. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1