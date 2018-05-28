Gun show last one for New York horse-racing town before ban goes into effect

An upstate New York city best known for thoroughbred horse racing is hosting its final gun show over the Memorial Day weekend before a ban goes into effect.

The Saratoga Springs City Council voted unanimously in March to prohibit gun sales on a city-owned property, after the February massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. Antique shows will still be allowed on city properties, but gun shows will now have to be held at private venues.

“I feel that it’s a terrible ending. We should still be allowed to be here,” President of New East Coast Arms Collectors David Petronis told WTEN.

Petronis has been bringing gun shows to the Saratoga Springs City Center for more than 30 years, organizing more than 100 gun shows, which have become an annual tradition in the area.

“We’ve made a lot of friends, a lot of money up here, brought in a lot of money to Saratoga,” Petronis said. – READ MORE

