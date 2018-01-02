Politics Security TV
VIDEO: Navy Sailor Jailed For Taking Personal Pics on Submarine Blasts FBI For Hillary and Huma Cover Up
Kristian Saucier, the Navy sailor jailed for submarine photos, says Huma Abedin and Hillary Clinton broke the same laws he did but at a larger scale.
Double standard personified.
Fox Business