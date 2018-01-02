VIDEO: Navy Sailor Jailed For Taking Personal Pics on Submarine Blasts FBI For Hillary and Huma Cover Up

Kristian Saucier, the Navy sailor jailed for submarine photos, says Huma Abedin and Hillary Clinton broke the same laws he did but at a larger scale.

Double standard personified.

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Watch the latest video at <a href=”http://www.foxbusiness.com”>foxbusiness.com</a>