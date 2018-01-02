True Pundit

VIDEO: Navy Sailor Jailed For Taking Personal Pics on Submarine Blasts FBI For Hillary and Huma Cover Up

Kristian Saucier, the Navy sailor jailed for submarine photos, says Huma Abedin and Hillary Clinton broke the same laws he did but at a larger scale.

Double standard personified.

Jailed sailor says crime no worse than Hillary Clinton's email scandal
