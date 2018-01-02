Business Politics
Southwest announces $1,000 bonuses for employees because of tax bill
Southwest Airlines is awarding its employees with $1,000 bonuses in response to the GOP’s tax bill, the company announced Tuesday.
“We applaud Congress and the president for taking this action to pass legislation, which will result in meaningful corporate income tax reform for the transportation sector in general, and for Southwest Airlines, in particular,” Southwest’s CEO Gary Kelly said. “We are excited about the savings and additional capital, which we intend to put to work in several forms — to reward our hard-working employees, to reinvest in our business, to reward our shareholders, and to keep our costs and fares low for our customers.”
Kelly also said the company donated an incremental $5 million to charities because of the tax reform bill. – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
The airline company joins a growing number of businesses that announced rewards for employees after Congress passed the tax bill.