True Pundit

Politics Security World

MIC DROP: President Trump’s Crushing Response to North Korean Rocket Man’s Latest Nuclear Threat

Posted on by
Share:

That’s not even fair. Rocket man is going to have to report back to dictator class to learn better one liners and global threats.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un’s latest nuclear threat to the United States was met with a powerful response.

Unlike Bill Clinton, George Bush and Barack Obama who were afraid to confront North Korean aggression, President Trump has been verbally manhandling the North Korean leader for a year now.

Tuesday was no exception.

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: