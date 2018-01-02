MIC DROP: President Trump’s Crushing Response to North Korean Rocket Man’s Latest Nuclear Threat

That’s not even fair. Rocket man is going to have to report back to dictator class to learn better one liners and global threats.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un’s latest nuclear threat to the United States was met with a powerful response.

Unlike Bill Clinton, George Bush and Barack Obama who were afraid to confront North Korean aggression, President Trump has been verbally manhandling the North Korean leader for a year now.

Tuesday was no exception.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *